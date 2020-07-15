Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 2,775,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

