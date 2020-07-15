Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. 1,585,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

