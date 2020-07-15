Semux Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Semux has a market cap of $852,801.16 and $135,771.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003657 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

