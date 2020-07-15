Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $44.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 1,008,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.