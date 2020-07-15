Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives $9.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 260,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

