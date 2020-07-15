ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,122 shares of company stock worth $133,410,705 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.23. 1,781,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.47. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.59.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.