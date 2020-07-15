SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $715,528.35 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $715,528.35 and $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.02599119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.02477502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00471923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00732888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00675548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014650 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

