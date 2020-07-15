Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.50 ($2.98).

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

LON:SIG traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 232.90 ($2.87). The stock had a trading volume of 719,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 757.71 ($9.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.