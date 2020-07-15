Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.78.

SNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,313. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.9032952 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

