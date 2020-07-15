SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 16.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

