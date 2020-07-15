Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $34,647.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008319 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026189 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016514 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.01866117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

