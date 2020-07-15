Spendcoin Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $379,079.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,111,845 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.