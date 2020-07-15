Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,352.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 8,753,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,609. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

