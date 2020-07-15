Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,753,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,609. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Argus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.