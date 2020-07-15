Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

