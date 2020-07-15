Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 796,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

