Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 89,100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 12.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $83,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.