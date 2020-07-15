Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38.

