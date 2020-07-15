Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $20.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 94.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

AGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,475. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

