Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,107 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

CTLT traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 1,215,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

