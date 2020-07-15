Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:NPV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 157.97 $23.95 million ($0.49) -24.47 Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22% Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

