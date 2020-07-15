TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,448.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $398,102.57 and approximately $9,448.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001652 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,931,201 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.