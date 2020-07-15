Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$22.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.87.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.72. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

