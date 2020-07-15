Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

