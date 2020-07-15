Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 202,468 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 67,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,207. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

