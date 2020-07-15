TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

Shares of TLSNY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.