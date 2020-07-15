Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is gaining from rising data center demand. This is driving the enterprise systems revenues. Further, growing momentum in the industrial market is a tailwind. Strong investments in new growth avenues, and research and development are positives. The company remains confident on its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to instill investor optimism in the stock. Further, strong efforts toward innovation of Analog and Embedded Processing segments are positives. However, sluggish automotive market due to coronavirus induced factory shutdowns is a major concern. Also, the expected sluggish customer demand in the near term as a result of coronavirus-led recession is a woe. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.58.

TXN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. 150,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,018. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.