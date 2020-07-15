THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $11,283.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000766 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.