THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.02 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004504 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $66.02 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

