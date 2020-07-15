Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a P/E ratio of -135.02 and a beta of 1.87. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

