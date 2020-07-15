Todd A. Foley Sells 11,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 5,912,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,025,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

