Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Get Total alerts:

TOT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 1,264,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $776,711 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.