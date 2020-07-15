Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL is benefiting from project startups, renewable assets, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining the asset portfolio and syncing the same with long-term objectives are likely to boost its performance and strengthen operations. In the past three months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s operations and profitability can be adversely impacted by the ongoing decline in commodity prices. TOTAL decided to lower capital expenditure for 2020 by 25% for preserving liquidity. If commodity prices continue to remain choppy, the company might have to resort to further cost management. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

Get Total alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOT. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,693. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Total will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $776,711.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.