Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.43.

TOU traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.88. 760,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,828. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,606,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,288,190.35. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, with a total value of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,133.94. Insiders bought a total of 57,718 shares of company stock worth $755,355 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

