TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 60,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,018. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,700 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 485.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

