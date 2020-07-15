Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.03 to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.19.

Shares of TSE TV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,141. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $80.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post -0.0189474 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

