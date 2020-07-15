Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$3.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.55. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

