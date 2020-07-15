TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AND. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$35.25 price target on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

TSE AND traded down C$0.72 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.03. 9,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,101. TSE:AND has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

