Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,395 shares of company stock valued at $105,242,982. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,516. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $247.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

