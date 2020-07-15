UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNPRF. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Uniper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniper in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$33.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.