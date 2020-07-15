UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 13,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $504.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 141,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.