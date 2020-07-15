UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $33,063.32 and approximately $48,442.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.