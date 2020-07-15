Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $3,372,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $171.89. 2,651,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

