Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.89. 2,651,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.