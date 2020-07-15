United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have underperformed the industry in year to date period. The company witnessed reduced fleet productivity due to shelter-in-place orders and other end-market restrictions. Also, first-quarter 2020 margins contracted significantly due to a $24 million non-cash asset impairment charge and higher operating costs, largely associated with COVID-19. Owing to uncertainty of economic disruption by the coronavirus, it withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance. That said, it is practicing disciplined capital allocation and cost management to counter the ongoing risks. Also, the company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings and end-market mix.”

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

URI traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,096. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.