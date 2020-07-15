UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $8.81 on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. 4,225,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average is $282.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

