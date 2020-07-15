Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNIT. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

UNIT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

