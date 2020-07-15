UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Volume Tops $217,606.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $217,606.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, LBank and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01963737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118934 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

