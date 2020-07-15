Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $14.56. Upwork shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 3,165,000 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $1,699,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $1,002,614.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

