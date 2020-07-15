Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $140,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. 1,858,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $93.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.